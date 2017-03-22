The Liard First Nation elections have been postponed again.

That's despite the chief and council's term having expired back in December.

​Elections were supposed to happen April 10. But the First Nation announced on Tuesday that chief electoral officer Lois Moorcroft has resigned.

Moorcroft could not be reached for comment.

Planning to run

A letter from the Liard First Nation Election Committee says 20 people had already put their names forward to run for chief and council.

That included four people wanting to run for chief: Dorothy Hayes, George Morgan, Don Magun and current chief Daniel Morris.

Nomination papers for deputy chief were submitted by Fred Lutz and Peter Stone.

Nomination papers for the two B.C councillor positions were submitted by Betty Shepherd, Tanya Ball, Kenneth E. McMillan, Malcolm A. Groat and Harlan A.C. Shilling.

Nomination papers for the four Yukon councillor seats were filed by Travis Stewart, Louis Roy Dick, Billy George, Sam Donnessey, Melissa Magun, Peter Charlier, cathy Dickson, Dawn McDonald and Jim Wolftail.

The First Nation's election committee says it will now have to start the nomination process over again.