Election results are in for the Northwest Territories' four Tlicho communities of Behchoko, Whati, Gameti and Wekweeti, which all went to the polls on Monday to elect new chiefs and councillors for four year terms..

Gameti

Incumbent David Wedawin has been re-elected chief of Gameti, after receiving 102 votes. He beat Doreen Arrowmaker by 30 votes.

Fourteen people ran for six councillor positions in Gameti — Frank Arrowmaker, Gary Bekale, Henry Gon, Peter John Apples, and Germain Eyakfwo were elected following Monday's vote. For the sixth position, Jimmy B. Mantla and Gary Zoe tied with 77 votes apiece.

Initially, it was reported by the territorial government's Department of Municipal and Community Affairs that Mantla had won the seat, following a tie-breaker name draw. However, that was later corrected, as the Tlicho Community Government Act states that a by-election must be held within 14 days for the tied candidates.

No date has yet been set for the Gameti by-election.

Wekweeti

Charlie Football defeated incumbent Johnny Arrowmaker. Football received 46 votes against 17 votes cast in favour of Arrowmaker.

Joseph Dryneck, Travis Washie, Patrick Tom and Gordon Judas were elected to council. There was an automatic recount for the fourth council position after Joseph Judas received 31 votes to Gordon Judas' 32. The recount did not change the result.

Whati

In Whati, incumbent Alfonz Nitsiza kept his position of chief after defeating challenger Isidore Zoe by two votes. Nitsiza received 124 votes to Zoe's 122. An automatic recount was triggered but did not change the results.

Eight councillors were elected: Rasinda Beaverho, Leo Nitsiza, Edzo Nitsiza, George Nitsiza, Alex Nitsiza, Michael Moosenose, Joseph Moosenose and Mike Nitsiza. April Simpson recieved 88 votes to Mike Nitsiza's 89, triggering an automatic recount that did not change the results.

Behchoko

In Behchoko, incumbent Chief Clifford Daniels retained his position with 416 votes. His nearest challenger, Leon Lafferty, received 380 votes.

Ten councillors were elected: George Mackenzie, Jimmy Rabesca, Nora Wedzin, Mabel Husky, Cody Steven Mantla, Regina Lafferty, Rosa Mantla, Jane Weyallon, Giselle Marion and Amy Zoe. An automatic recount is underway for the tenth council position, but the results of that recount have not been confirmed yet.