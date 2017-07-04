An elder in the small Cree community of Wemindji, Que., was killed on July 1 and a 22-year-old has been charged with murder.

In a statement, the Eeyou Eenou Police Force say they received a call on Saturday about an assault of an elder who needed immediate medical attention.

The victim, 70-year-old Jimmy Blackned from Wemindji, was seen by medical staff, but ultimately died.

The 22-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested shortly after.

The statement says he is still in custody awaiting a court appearance.

The Surete du Quebec's major crimes unit and the Eeyou Eenou Police Force are conducting an "intense investigation to determine the circumstances of the assault," the statement said.

An autopsy will be performed on Blackned to "determine the causes and circumstances" of his death.

Wemindji, population 1,400, is located on the eastern shore of James Bay, about 50 kilometres south of Chisasibi.