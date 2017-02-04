Unionized workers with the Ekati diamond mine have struck a tentative deal with the Dominion Diamond Corp., according to the Union of Northern Workers.

The four-year deal still needs to be ratified, though the union says the new agreement includes "economic increases" and maintains vacation carry-over, severance and sick leave from the previous contract.

"The team is recommending acceptance of the deal as it contains monetary increases over the four years and none of the major concessions that were part of the employer's package that was rejected in June 2016," said Gayla Thunstrom, vice president for the Union of Northern Workers.

The tentative deal covers more than 500 workers in UNW Local 3050 working at the mine, located 310 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.

The negotiations have been ongoing since 2015, with talks breaking down several times during the process. The deal runs until May 2019.

At one point, both the company and the union had separate complaints brought forward to the Canadian Industrial Relations board.

Workers will vote on whether they will approve the deal in March.