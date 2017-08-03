A camera that was found planted in a women's washroom at the Ekati diamond mine suddenly went missing shortly after it was found, according to an employee at the mine.

On Tuesday, police confirmed they are investigating after an employee at the remote mine, located 300 km northeast of Yellowknife, discovered the camera at the Misery site last week.

The employee, who spoke on the condition that she not be identified for fear of being fired, said women working at the site were devastated when the camera was discovered by a contract employee on July 27.

She said a group of them brought it to an administrator's office and locked it inside.

The woman said there is no security at the Misery site and they wanted to secure the camera while security officers from the main camp got to the site. The Misery site is 28 kilometres from the main camp.

But when security arrived, the camera was missing, said the woman.

Women working at the site can get counseling through Dominion Diamond Mine.

Both Ekati and the Union of Northern Workers have declined to comment.