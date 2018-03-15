The federal government has appointed the first woman to be a resident Yukon Supreme Court judge.
Edith Campbell, a longtime federal prosecutor in Yukon, was named to the post on Thursday by federal Justice Minister Jodi Wilson-Raybould.
Campbell was appointed under the new judicial application process announced by Ottawa in 2016. She fills a new position at the Yukon Supreme Court, joining Justice Ron Veale (the court's senior judge) and Justice Leigh Gower as resident judges.
I am proud to announce that Edith M. Campbell, counsel for the Northern Regional Office of the Department of Justice Canada, is appointed to a new judicial position at the Supreme Court of the Yukon Territory. https://t.co/hNlVXKsj6o—
@MinJusticeEn
Campbell worked for many years with the regional offices of the Public Prosecution Service of Canada in Quebec and Yukon, and first moved to Yukon in 2003. As a prosecutor in the territory, she has been assigned to circuit court in several communities outside of Whitehorse.
Campbell is bilingual, and has served as vice-president of the Yukon Francophone School Board.
Yukon Justice Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said Campbell's fluency in French "will serve Yukoners well."
"We currently have to bring judges from outside, if there's a trial at the Supreme Court level that needs to proceed in French. So that will be a great benefit for us," McPhee said.
"I'm very excited for her, and for the Yukon territory. It's a great addition to our bench."
