Ottawa spends $2.1M on economic development projects in the Beaufort Delta and Sahtu

The federal government has announced $2.1 million in new spending on 11 economic development projects in the Beaufort Delta and the Sahtu.

Liberal MP Michael McLeod announced the new money for "sustainable economic development" on Thursday in Inuvik. The money comes through the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor). The money will add to earlier money the organizations themselves and the territorial government spent on the projects.

A media release issued Thursday listed where the money will be spent: