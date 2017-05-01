A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit Yukon and Alaska at about 5:30 a.m. local time today, causing power outages and shaking people awake.

The quake hit in British Columbia's far northwest, near the B.C./Yukon border, about 85 kilometres northwest of Skagway, Alaska, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Many people in Whitehorse are in the dark. Residents told CBC that they were falling out of their beds and dishes were coming down from shelves.

The earthquake was also felt in northern British Columbia.

"Incredible shaking felt in Whitehorse around 5:30 a.m. this morning," resident Jenni Beauregard said in an email to CBC.

She said the tremors lasted about 30 seconds.

In a video posted on Periscope, a man said his Whitehorse hotel had been evacuated. The tremors lasted about 10 seconds, he said.

The USGS says there have been a couple of aftershocks.