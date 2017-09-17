A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the border between Yukon, B.C., and Alaska Saturday afternoon, Earthquakes Canada reports.

The quake happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. PT about 87 kilometres northwest of Skagway, Alaska and 116 kilometres southwest of Whitehorse.

People in Whitehorse reported some shaking Saturday, but there have not been any reports of damage.

EARTHQUAKE Mag=5.1 on 16 Sep at 16:38 PDT.



Details : https://t.co/CZkP48pjRM



87 km WNW of Skagway, AK



116 km WSW of Whitehorse, YT — @CANADAquakes

Did everyone in #Whitehorse just feel that, #earthquake? — @CoralieU

Earthquakes Canada — which is part of Natural Resources Canada — says this quake would not be expected to cause significant damages.

In May, a pair of earthquakes struck the region, with a Whitehorse school and office building closing because of the damage in those quakes.