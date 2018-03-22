Whitehorse hockey player Dylan Cozens has proven himself again as one to watch, after the Western Hockey League named him its Eastern Conference Rookie of the Year.
"Obviously, it's a good feeling winning that, with all the other great players that could have had it," Cozens said, after finding out on Wednesday.
"Honestly, I feel really honoured to have won that."
Cozens made history in 2016 when he was drafted in the WHL bantam draft by the Lethbridge Hurricanes, becoming the first Yukoner ever picked in the first round. This is his first full season with the Hurricanes.
Congratulations to @WHLHurricanes forward @Dylan_Cozens, 2017-18 Eastern Conference Rookie of the Year! #WHLAwards pic.twitter.com/XeWxxqLhSC—
@TheWHL
Earlier this year, he propelled himself to the top of the WHL rookie stats after scoring a hat trick. That same week, the league named him a player of the week for recording nine points in three games.
Cozens said he owes his success to hard work and his family's support.
"My dad got me on a backyard rink at a young age, so that obviously had something to do it with it."
Cozens said he tries to focus on each game as it comes, but he's also got an eye on the future.
"Hopefully, the NHL is in my future one day, but you never know what can happen. So I've just got to stay focused."
