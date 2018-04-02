Dumped caribou remains discovered near Yellowknife sandpits

An N.W.T. woman says she is disgusted after discovering caribou meat dumped near a recreational area outside of Yellowknife.

Jean Chille said for years people have been leaving garbage beside the road past the Yellowknife sandpits on the outskirts of the city. On March 28, she and her husband stopped at the pile that had collected and discovered a cut up caribou carcass.

"Why would somebody throw [away], even if it's a small amount of caribou meat?" she asked. "It could feed another person, like another little family or something."

Jean Chille said there was plenty of caribou meat left on the side of the road near Yellowknife.

Chille said she found a small amount of meat removed from the ribs, about enough to feed two small families. She also said the meat appeared to be fresh with no browning or signs of frostbite or freezer burn.

A freezer, some fur and rubber tires had also been dumped. Chille said she would like to see the problem addressed and the area cleaned up.

In N.W.T., wasting, destroying, abandoning or allowing the edible parts — or the raw pelt or hide — of fur bearing animals to spoil is prohibited and carries a fine of $575. If a ticket is not paid and the matter goes to court, an offender could face fines of up to $50,000.

A spokesperson from the territorial Department of Environment and Natural Resources said renewable resource officers from the North Slave office went to an area about six kilometres past the Yellowknife sandpits Thursday morning.

They found two hides and a thoroughly cleaned rib cage, but no signs of wastage.

The department said carcasses should be taken to the nearest dump to prevent attracting wildlife scavengers.