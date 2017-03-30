A dryer malfunction caused a small fire on Wednesday afternoon, drawing firefighters to a house on Bromley Drive in Yellowknife.

No one was injured, according to a City Hall news release. Damage was limited to the dryer and "light smoke damage throughout the home."

The response team received an emergency call shortly after 1:00 p.m.

"On arrival the duty officer was informed that it was a dryer fire and that full evacuation of the home had taken place," the release said.

"Two firefighters entered the structure, proceeded to the basement and encountered a fire that was just starting to build in size. A small amount of water was applied to the fire which converted to steam and extinguished the blaze."

In all, 10 fire hall personnel responded to the blaze.