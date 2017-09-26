A big drug trial that was scheduled to begin in Yellowknife on Monday ended nearly as soon as it began.

Hassen Abdul Kerim Mohamed, who is facing charges of trafficking marijuana, fentanyl and cocaine and possessing proceeds of crime, rose from his seat at the defence table just as things were getting underway.

"I have something I want to say," he began before being cut off by his lawyer Charles Davison.

Davison told the court he was unaware his client wanted to address the judge and asked for a short break to speak with Mohamed.

When court resumed, Davison told the judge Mohamed had just discharged him as his lawyer.

"To use his words, he fired me," Davison said.

Mohamed told the court he thought he was getting a jury trial, not trial by judge alone.

"There was a miscommunication. I want a fair trial," he said.

Justice Shannon Smallwood said she had no choice then, but to declare a mistrial.

"I don't think we can proceed this week, given what's occurred," she said.

Prosecutor Duane Praught said the Crown was ready to present its case, had its witnesses lined up to testify and had reached agreement with Mohamed's lawyer on a lot of the facts surrounding the case.

Davison intends to alert legal aid that Mohamed needs a new lawyer but said it may be weeks before one is available to take on his case.

Mohamed's trial was initially scheduled to be held six months ago but had to be re-scheduled because it conflicted with court dates he had in British Columbia.

Mohamed was charged more than two years ago after a raid on a Frame Lake home and a storage locker.

Police seized marijuana, cocaine, 593 pills they believe contained fentanyl and more than $200,000 in cash.

Another man, William Nelson Castro, was also charged and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced in December 2015 to six years in prison.

He was the first person to be sentenced in the Northwest Territories for fentanyl trafficking.