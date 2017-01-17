A 63-year-old man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking after RCMP executed two search warrants in Yellowknife Friday.

According to an RCMP news release issued Tuesday, police obtained two separate search warrants for residences in Yellowknife. At the first residence, an apartment complex, a male was found possessing about 5 grams of crack cocaine, money, and "drug trafficking paraphernalia."

RCMP arrested the male without incident, according to the release.

At the second residence, in a sub-division near Yellowknife's firehall, police found small amounts of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. RCMP arrested 10 people at the scene, seven of them youth, according to the release.

No charges have been filed or are pending as a result of the second warrant.

David Payne, 63, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 21, 2017.