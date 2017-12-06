On Monday, Hao (Tony) Xie was sentenced to three years in jail for trafficking cocaine. Xie was one of dozens arrested last year in the massive investigation, called Green Manalishi. It targeted high-level dealers overseeing the city's drug trade.

In February 2016 police got a warrant to listen in on the cellphone conversations of a number of suspects.

According to court documents, Xie was not among the suspects whose phone was tapped, but he did call the suspects to arrange to sell cocaine.

Over the next month, police listened in as he made deals to sell almost $3,000 worth of the drug to a mid-level dealer.

Police also heard him complaining to the head of the drug network, Todd Dube, about money owed for previous drug deals.

A display of drugs, cash, and merchandise seized by RCMP as part of Operation Green Manalishi in 2016. (Garrett Hinchey/CBC)

In April, police searched Xie's School Draw Avenue apartment and found almost $8,000 in cash, eight cellphones and scales to weigh drugs.

Xie has previous convictions for drug possession and trafficking in Edmonton and Regina.

He has been in jail since his arrest 20 months ago. With credit for time served, he has about six and a half months left on his sentence.

Dube, called the "kingpin" of the sophisticated drug network, was sentenced to nine years in prison earlier this year. Many other lower-level members of the operation have also been sentenced in recent months.