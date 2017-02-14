A Yellowknife judge is expected to hand down sentences in two drug trafficking cases in the city today.

Lawyers for the Crown and defence wrapped up their submissions in drug cases against Dayl Hein and Steven Ormrod Monday, but Justice Louise Charbonneau will hand down her decisions in N.W.T. Supreme Court today.

Hein admitted to charges from 2016 of possessing crack cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and for selling crack and fentanyl to an undercover RCMP officer, according to the agreed-upon facts read in court.

"I apologize for my contributions to the addictions that plague our society," he said.

"I really need help, I'm an addict."

Hein has a history of drug trafficking, with convictions dating back to 1999 and 2003. His lawyer said Hein didn't know about the dangers of fentanyl while he was selling it.

Hein's lawyer said his client is being treated for his drug addiction and desires to stay sober. He said, in this case, there's an "overlap" between Hein and the people to whom he sold drugs.

Both Crown and defence lawyers made a joint submission for a six-year sentence in his case.

Arrested during raids against 856 Gang

Charbonneau will also hand down a sentence to Steven Ormrod, who pleaded guilty to trafficking marijuana and crack cocaine.

He was arrested in Yellowknife in 2013 as part of raids against the 856 Gang. He was present at a home where RCMP officers seized more than 600 grams of marijuana and more than 350 grams of crack cocaine.

In his case, the Crown and defence have asked for a four-year sentence and a firearms prohibition.