Aspiring drivers in Nunavut's Baffin and Kivalliq regions need to act quickly to make sure they have their tests booked for next year, as changes to the way driving tests are done come into effect.

Beginning on January 1, driving tests in Baffin and Kivalliq communities will be conducted by the territory's Economic Development and Transportation Department. Previously, the tests were administered by RCMP.

According to the department, people in the affected regions should contact their government liaison officer by Feb. 1 if they plan to do their driving tests in 2018. The department has not said how the tests will be scheduled.

The same change to the administration of driving tests will take effect on July 1 in Nunavut's Kitikmeot region. The transportation department already administers driving tests in the territory's capital of Iqaluit.