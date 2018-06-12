Fire at downtown Yellowknife heritage building deemed 'highly suspicious'

A fire that destroyed a heritage building in downtown Yellowknife early Monday morning has been deemed "highly suspicious," according to the N.W.T.'s fire marshal.

"There is no reason for a fire to ignite at that location," said Chucker Dewar. "It's a derelict building. There's no heat and there is no electricity provided to the building. Therefore, it's pretty suspicious that a fire would start."

No injuries have been reported, according to Dewar.

The building is located on the corner of Franklin Avenue and 53 Street. A Facebook video an eyewitness shared with CBC shows the fire engulfing the building around 1 a.m.

A fire in downtown Yellowknife engulfs a heritage building on the corner of 53 Street and Franklin Avenue early Monday morning. (Submitted by Joel Dragon Smith)

According to a witness, firefighters were able to extinguish the visible flames by about 2:30 a.m.

A news release issued Tuesday morning by the City of Yellowknife says the city's fire department received a report of smoke coming from an abandoned structure on the corner of Franklin Avenue and 53 Street at 12:56 a.m. Monday.

The fire department responded and the fire was put out shortly after they arrived at the scene, according to the news release. RCMP were also there.

Dewar said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The structure sustained extensive damage, which he said will make an investigation of what's left inside the building very difficult.

Yellowknife RCMP confirmed to CBC on Monday morning that they are assisting the Office of the Fire Marshal in investigating the fire.

Dewar is asking anyone with information to contact RCMP. The investigation is ongoing.