There was a double stabbing at Yellowknife's Somba K'e park Thursday evening. Two men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said in a news release that it happened at about 5:50 p.m.

Officers responded immediately to the scene, where they say first responders were providing first aid to the two victims.

The men were brought to Stanton Territorial Hospital for treatment. There's no word on their condition.

The statement said RCMP officers gathered witness statements and arrested a suspect downtown soon after.

The investigation is ongoing. RCMP ask that anyone with information contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.