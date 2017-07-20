Yellowknife RCMP brought two pilots and one passenger home safe after responding to calls about two downed float planes on Tuesday evening.

The first call came in around 7 p.m. from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Ont. after a float plane's emergency beacon was initiated about 35 kilometres south of Lutselk'e, police said. Two officers boarded a chartered helicopter to the scene.

They found the aircraft upside-down in the water and the pilot with only minor injuries.

A second call came in around 9:30 p.m. about an overdue float plane in the Lutselk'e area.

RCMP called in a Hercules from Winnipeg, via JRCC Trenton, which found the downed aircraft in water around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Two search and rescue technicians found a pilot and passenger in good condition.

All three were brought back to Yellowknife.

Transport Canada has been informed of the crashes.

In a news release, police thank Lutselk'e RCMP, the Trenton Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and Civil Aviation Search and Rescue who all helped with the search and rescues.