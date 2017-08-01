The N.W.T.'s chief public health officer has sent out a renewed health advisory about arsenic in lakes in the territory, particularly those near Giant and Con Mines.

Dr. Andre Corriveau is advising residents about "precautions they can take to avoid exposure to elevated arsenic levels found in some small lakes around sites of past industrial activity," a news release said Tuesday.

The N.W.T. Department of Health and Social Services also released a new map showing arsenic levels in lakes and bodies of water around Yellowknife.

There are notable differences between the latest map and a map the department released in April 2017.

Lakes with green points: Arsenic levels are below Health Canada’s drinking guidelines; considered safe for swimming and fishing. Yellow points do not pose significant risk for arsenic-related health effects, safe for swimming and fishing. Lakes with orange, red or purple points: Avoid fishing, swimming, and harvesting berries, mushrooms and other edible plants within the immediate vicinity of these lakes. (N.W.T. Department of Health and Social Services)

Rat Lake and Meg Lake, both near Yellowknife's Con Mine site, have now been identified with elevated arsenic levels. Rat Lake is noted with a red dot, at 100-499.9 parts per billion; Meg Lake is orange with 52-99.9 parts per billion.

Health Canada's guidelines says less than 10 parts per billion is an acceptable standard for drinking water.

The public health advisory states that water should not be consumed in lakes noted with red, orange or purple dots.

"It is also recommended to avoid fishing, swimming, and harvesting berries, mushrooms and other edible plants within the immediate vicinity of these lakes," the public health advisory says.

It says walking through those areas does not pose a health risk.

Grace Lake gets worse, Kam Lake improves

The rating for Grace Lake, a popular swimming spot with many homes along the shore, has gotten worse — going from a green rating of 0-9.9, to a yellow rating of 10-51.9 parts per billion of dissolved arsenic.

"Lakes with yellow points: Arsenic levels are above Health Canada's drinking water guidelines; however, occasional exposure does not pose a significant risk for arsenic-related health effects," the advisory says.

"These lakes are considered safe for swimming and fishing."

Kam Lake's rating has improved slightly, going from a purple rating — the worst rating, above 500 parts per billion — to red.

Peg Lake, south of Kam Lake, was added to the new map and has a purple rating.

A Yellowknifer plays with her dog in Kam Lake. The lake has levels of arsenic concentration that exceed Health Canada safe drinking water standards. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

One unnamed lake near the Giant Mine site got worse, going from an orange to red rating in the updated map. A purple rating was added to another body of water near Giant Mine.

Waters around Ndilo, Back Bay and Dettah, which were not previously rated on April's map, are now noted with green dots, which is the lowest arsenic rating. Green ratings have arsenic levels below Health Canada's drinking guidelines, however the health department says people should not drink untreated water from any lake.

The Yellowknife and Cameron Rivers are not rated on the map, but the advisory says they "have been regularly tested for arsenic for many years and have always been shown to be well below drinking water guidelines."

Fishing and swimming are deemed to be OK in the two rivers.