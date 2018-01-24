A well-known and respected Yukon elder has died after a long battle with cancer.

Doris McLean, 77, was a member of the Carcross/Tagish First Nation where she served as chief from 1988 to 1992.

McLean worked on developing the Umbrella Final Agreement, finalized in 1990, that set the stage for self-government and land claim agreements in Yukon.

She worked tirelessly to preserve the Tagish language, was the Yukon Legislative Assembly's first Canadian Aboriginal woman Sergeant-at-Arms, was well known in the community for her many volunteer activities and was a recipient of the Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal.

"Our Dearest, Beautiful and regal Matriarch, Guna, Caroline Doris Angela Johns Mclean has begun her sacred journey, she has left this earthly realm and is now winging her flight into the radiant love of our Creator and Ancestors ... please pray for her that she may walk softly and peacefully into the Forest," reads a Facebook post shared by the family Tuesday evening.

Importance of storytelling

"I'm from the clan of the killer whale, which is Dakl'aweidi. We originated from the Stikine River, down the Stikine River into Alaska and back," McLean told CBC in a 2010 interview.

For McLean, storytelling was an important way to connect people today — especially First Nations youth — with their history.

'I come from a long line of good storytellers,' McLean told CBC in a 2010 interview. (Marilyn Yadułtin Jensen/Facebook)

"Our history goes back 10,000 years for settling in the Yukon," McLean said.

"I come from a long line of good storytellers … a lot of the books that were written, and recorded [Carcross/Tagish First Nation] history, come from my family."

McLean said she loved telling the tales of her youth.

"My favourite story to tell is about my brother and his antics and growing up in Carcross — everyday life, the fun things we got into with our cousins, and neighbours and friends."

She said storytelling carries a central role in her culture.

"A lot of the stories we were told as children were told to us as children so we would understand life," McLean said.

"A lot of our cultural stories are told to our children and passed on through the years. Hopefully they'll become storytellers."

Funeral plans have yet to be announced.