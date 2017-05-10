Donald (Donny) Richardson of Whitehorse was reported missing in late January. His body was found by boaters on Sunday. (RCMP)

The Yukon Coroners Service has identified the second of two bodies found on Sunday as Donald (Donny) Richardson, 28, a Whitehorse man first reported missing in January.

Richardson's body was spotted by boaters at the mouth of the Yukon River, at the south end of Lake Laberge. Police and a Yukon coroner flew to the scene to recover the body Sunday afternoon.

On the way there, they also spotted and recovered another body from the Yukon River in Whitehorse. On Monday, that person was identified as Django Clark, 53.

RCMP and the coroner say the two deaths are not related.

Richardson's family had reported him missing in late January and said they were concerned for his well-being. RCMP asked the public for help in finding him.

Yukon's coroner says foul play has been ruled out as a factor in Richardson's death.

The coroner says his identity was confirmed using dental records.