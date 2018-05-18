Union accuses Dominion Diamond of 'union-busting' in plan to lay off 150 workers

The union representing unionized workers at Dominion Diamond's Ekati mine says the company has not backed up its claims of "unsustainable" absenteeism among its workers and accuses it of "union-busting."

The Union of Northern Workers told its members earlier this week that Dominion Diamond threatened to lay off 150 workers and replace them with contractors.

In response, Dominion's CEO said that the proposed layoffs were a result of "high levels of absenteeism that have negatively impacted the costs of these operations."

But the union officials say they haven't been provided with any statistics to support this claim and the company has not been able to show a specific group of workers are causing this issue.

"This is a typical example of blaming unionized workforce for the employer's poor management," Todd Parsons, the president of UNW wrote in a letter to workers on Wednesday.

"It is purely a cost-cutting mechanism to increase profitability for the private owner and nothing short of union-busting."

The Ekati mine is located approximately 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife. Many of the jobs proposed for layoff notices are held by Indigenous northerners, including haul truck drivers, graders, bulldozers and water truck operators.

The mine has a target of 63 per cent N.W.T. residents, but it only reported fewer than half of its 1,700 workers live in the North in its 2017 socio-economic report.

Dominion has yet to respond to requests from CBC News about information on absenteeism.