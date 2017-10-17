The founder of the largest diamond production company in Canada, now known as Dominion Diamond, is being inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame.

Robert Gannicott, also known as Bob, was the former CEO of Dominion Diamond. He will be inducted in January along with three other leaders of the mining industry. Gannicott passed away in August last year, at the age of 69, after a battle with leukemia.

"I knew Bob personally," says Bill Roscoe, chair of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame.

"We both worked for the same company back in the late 70s."

Roscoe says that after a long-time colleague nominated Gannicott, letters of support came flooding in.

"I think it's hard to think of somebody that's had a career in the last 20 years that's more deserving than Bob Gannicott."

Gannicott first came to the North in 1967. He would eventually help discover the Diavik Diamond mine.

"He was one of those guys that worked his way up from the bottom up and he was pretty well liked and respected by everyone," says Walt Humphries, who met Gannicott more than 40 years ago when they both worked at Giant Mine.

"Unfortunately with a lot of these things, they wait until after the person dies before they put him in," says Humphries.

"He certainly earned that years ago and now he's finally being recognized for his contribution."

The induction ceremony for the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame will be held in January.