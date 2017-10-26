The mayor of Dawson City says a contentious mining project on the Dome Road can't go ahead without a development permit from the town.
Wayne Potoroka says Darrell Carey's plan to do exploration work on some of his claims along the Dome Road is the talk of the town right now.
Carey took a lot of local residents by surprise last week, with an ad in a local newspaper announcing his plans. The work is contentious because it may impact the town's cross-country ski trails.
"He requires a municipal development permit to conduct his project, and the only way for us to understand what he intends to do is if he articulates his intentions," Potoroka said.
According to Carey's newspaper ad, the work will begin next week, and could continue until April.
A local trails group, the territorial government and the Klondike Placer Miners Association have all said there should be more discussion about mining within municipalities.
Potoroka agrees, and says he hopes everybody can come to an amicable agreement over Carey's claims.
"Right now I'm dealing with someone who might want to rip up our cross-country ski trails, and that is where my focus is," Potoroka said.
