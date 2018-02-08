In a bizarre theft, three sets of dog sled lines vanished from Qimmiq Kennels in the Kam Lake area of Yellowknife — but the sleds and other gear were left undisturbed.

Jo Kelly, owner of Qimmiq Kennels, said the theft happened on the evening of Jan. 26. A friend had discovered the lines missing the next day.

"It's like stealing the tires off your car. Your sleds are basically rendered useless," Kelly said, of the gear that attaches the dogs to the sleds.

The thief or thieves entered a fenced off area to access the ropes.

"They were in behind here, in our yard," Kelly said, as she pointed to a chain-link fence. "They went through this gate. Now, we have a padlock on it."

Kelly said it will cost about $2,000 to replace the lines. Each set was attached to a dog sled as well as a number of bungee cords and carabiners.

"So someone would have had to unravel it all — which, trust me is not that easy — and then disconnect it," Kelly said.

"I would think it would take a good twenty minutes for somebody who knew what they were doing … it's not just a matter of coming in, unclipping something and dashing away."

Kelly is on the lookout for the lines. She has reported the theft to RCMP, posted about it on social media and spoke with other mushers in the area.

"It is such a strange thing to take. In my mind it is unusual for anyone to want such a thing."

Each set is unique and was handmade using a range of colourful ropes, Kelly said.

Plenty of traffic in the area

Qimmiq Kennels is located beside a well-used access point to Kam Lake. It's used for dog sledding, snowmobiling and off-roading, among other activities.

"Perhaps someone got their car stuck on Kam Lake and needed rope, and came and unfastened everything and stole it," Kelly said.

The kennel has had shovels go missing in the past, and Kelly says those were later found out on the lake.

Kelly hopes the theft will encourage RCMP to have a greater presence in the area. She is also holding on to hope that she will get the lines back.

"If they're discarded on a lake somewhere or in the back of someone's truck, whatever, we would love to have them returned for sure," Kelly said, adding people could drop them off at the front door or put them back.

"Throw them over the six-foot fence. We will be happy to pick them up."