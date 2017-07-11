Yellowknife RCMP are investigating after a woman was medevaced to Edmonton following a vehicle rollover on the access road to Dettah, N.W.T.

According to a news release, police received a call that a vehicle had crashed on the Dettah Road on Friday evening.

RCMP and emergency services responded to the scene, finding an injured woman in the driver's seat, as well as two children and a male passenger in the vehicle.

The driver was taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital before being medevaced to Edmonton. The children did not appear to have serious injuries.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash.

According to the release, police believe alcohol may have been a factor.