A longtime Yukon hockey player is in stable condition after seriously injuring his neck.

Derek Johnstone is a Tahltan player who was raised in Carmacks. During a recreational hockey league game in Whitehorse on Feb. 17, he accidentally collided with a teammate and hit the ice.

The impact left Derek with no feeling from the neck down.

His wife, Rajan Johnstone, said doctors told her the impact aggravated a previously unknown injury in his neck.

"This hit aggravated what was happening already in his spinal cord. This hit could have happened at any point, anytime. The doctors said it was just bad timing," Rajan said.

The two players collided while skating. Rajan said she believes the injury was not the teammate's fault.

"He's taken it to heart but I want him to know it was not his fault. It was a pre-existing injury and this has nothing to do with the teammate. It wasn't the sport," she said.

Emergency surgery in Vancouver

Derek was airlifted for emergency surgery in Vancouver.

"[Doctors] had to put in a rod with some screws. They relieved the pressure from his nerves so that now the nerves can start to regenerate," said Rajan.

"He's doing better. He's getting a little bit of feeling back. His legs — he's able to move those. He's able to move his arms but he's got no control."

Derek has been moved out of intensive care and is now facing six to 12 months of physiotherapy with no guarantees.

Derek with his arms around his wife Rajan. Friends and family have started a GoFundMe campaign to assist the Johnstones. (Johnstone Family)

Derek, a former national-level junior player, got a call from a former coach while in hospital.

Mike Babcock, current coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, called to offer him "a really good pep talk," said Rajan.

"It just lifted his spirits."

Hockey team coming to Vancouver

The couple has two young children who play hockey. Derek is also a well-known junior hockey coach.

He recently entered one team in a contest to play in Vancouver during an intermission at an NHL game, and the team won the trip.

On March 17, the young players will travel to Vancouver and play a three-minute match during the Vancouver-Anaheim game.

Derek intends to be there, and his doctor wants to make it happen.

"The doctor told us that no matter what, he is going to get Derek to the game. It doesn't matter if he takes him by ambulance, he's going to watch his daughter play," said Rajan.

Community fundraiser

Fellow coach and longtime friend Mike Tuton has played hockey with Derek for years and has also worked alongside Derek as assistant coach.

"He is a good coach, a good communicator. The way the kids respond to him — we've built up a little hockey family over the last four seasons with this team," Tuton said.

Since the accident, Tuton has talked with Derek via video conference

Tuton added he's still shocked at how quickly it happened.

"It was just a just an average game on a Saturday. He was having fun playing out there and and then — just like that — everything changes. They crunched together and that was that."

Derek's friend, Mike Tuton, is organizing a fundraiser in Whitehorse. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Tuton said the accident was unpredictable and said he'll continue playing and coaching hockey.

"You have to just keep going. You can't live life wrapped in bubble wrap. He wanted to make that clear to the kids," said Tuton.

They shouldn't be out there scared of getting hurt... our program will continue the same."

Tuton is organizing a fundraiser in Whitehorse, set to be held on March 10 at the Casa Loma Motel.

Family and friends have started a GoFundme campaign to support the Johnstone family and help cover travel costs.

"It's gonna be a tough road ahead of them, so we want to make sure the family's taken care of, and the children get a chance to get down there and see their parents," Tuton said.