Yellowknife's public safety director leaving job amid city inquiry into misconduct

Another director with the City of Yellowknife will be leaving his job next month.

The city confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Dennis Marchiori, director of public safety, will be leaving his position in mid-May. Dennis Kefalas, the city's director of public works, will also be retiring after May 11.

City Coun. Niels Konge said this will be an opportunity for the city's senior administrative officer, Sheila Bassi-Kellett, to build a new team. She was hired in December 2016.

"She was working with a team of people that was already in place," said Konge. "This is her opportunity to try to put together a team of her people in place."

The departure of Marchiori and Kefalas comes amid an inquiry into allegations of workplace misconduct.

Former municipal enforcement officers claim that in 2014, then-municipal enforcement manager Doug Gillard harassed and bullied employees, made inappropriate sexual comments about female employees, and misused security cameras meant to keep watch over city facilities.

Kerry Nicholson, who was a municipal enforcement officer between 2006 and 2012, alleged he told Marchiori about Gillard's security camera use but that the director didn't believe him.

As director of public safety, Marchiori was Gillard's boss. The Public Safety department oversees municipal enforcement, but it's unclear whether he was responsible for ensuring adherence to the relevant anti-harassment policy.

It is also unclear what, if any, role Marchiori may have in the official inquiry.