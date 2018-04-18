Former City of Yellowknife SAO Dennis Kefalas retiring, as bylaw inquiry begins

A top City of Yellowknife official is leaving his job, just as an inquiry into workplace misconduct that happened under his watch begins.

Dennis Kefalas, the city's director of public works of engineering, is retiring, City of Yellowknife communications official Richard McIntosh confirmed to CBC.

A long-time public servant with the city, Kefalas was the city's senior administrative officer from November 2012 to September 2016, when he requested to be returned back to his previous position as the director of public works and engineering.

As senior administrative officer, Kefalas oversaw the investigation of a 2014 complaint by a former bylaw officer against municipal enforcement division head Doug Gillard. The handling of the complaint is now the subject of an upcoming inquiry.

The role Kefalas will play in the upcoming inquiry is unknown. Coun. Shauna Morgan told CBC that the method and scope of the inquiry have not been finalized, and that it's unclear whether investigators will be questioning staff.

Morgan says the inquiry should begin in the next few weeks. Kefalas's last day is May 11.

CBC has reached out to Kefalas for comment, but he had not responded at the time of publishing.