Three more witnesses testified in 25-year-old Denecho King's murder trial on Wednesday — one of whom says he heard King say he killed two people.

Lou Koyina said he arrived at the Northern Lites Motel in downtown Yellowknife around midnight, where he drank with a group of people from Behchoko. It was Dec. 14, 2014 — the day 39-year-old John Wifladt died.

Koyina said he woke up at some point that morning and King was on a motel bed.

He testified that he remembers hearing King say he killed two people.

However, it wasn't until almost two years later that Koyina shared that information with police.

Court heard Koyina initially gave the police a statement on Dec. 16, 2014 about the night he encountered King.

On Nov. 18, 2016, he came to them again — this time to tell them what he claims King said.

The defence read that statement in court Wednesday. From it, it's unclear whether Koyina heard King directly, or whether he heard what he claims King said from someone else.

The defence suggested Koyina came to the police again in 2016 because he heard about King from the media or his friends.

But, in court, Koyina was adamant.

"I heard it with my own ears," he said.

Follow CBC's coverage of the Denecho King trial:

When asked why he didn't tell police the first time he talked to them, Koyina said he didn't believe it at the time.

This is the second week of King's judge-alone trial.

He's facing charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection to the death of Wifladt and injury of Colin Digness.

The two men were found seriously injured in a Sunridge Place apartment unit on Dec. 14, 2014. Wifladt later died from his injuries.

Court is expected to hear from first responders on Thursday as the trial continues in N.W.T. Supreme Court.