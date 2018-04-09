Denecho King to stand trial today for murder, attempted murder in Yellowknife

A man accused of killing one man and maiming another in Yellowknife's Sunridge Apartments in December 2014 is scheduled to stand trial today.

Denecho King is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault after an incident that left John Wifladt dead and Colin Digness seriously injured.

Both men were found in a third-floor unit in the building. Wifladt died in hospital and Digness was medevaced to Edmonton.

King was charged months later.

His trial, which is set for N.W.T. Supreme Court, is scheduled to last 20 days.

In December 2016, King, then 23, was sentenced to 18 months jail for being unlawfully at large after breaking out of North Slave Correctional Centre that summer.

His escape sparked a three-day manhunt which ended with his capture in the city.