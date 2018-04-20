Police testify seeing bloody scene at Denecho King trial

Grunting. Breathing. Two bodies lying on a bloody floor, with a video game on in the background.

This was the scene at Yellowknife's Sunridge Place apartment's unit 323 the day John Wifladt died, according to the testimony from three police officers who arrived in the early morning.

Denecho King is on trial for charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Wifladt died in Stanton Territorial Hospital shortly after the incident on Dec. 14, 2014, and Digness was medevaced to Edmonton.

On trial Thursday, police said they were met by another apartment resident at the main door to the building. The resident was "pretty frantic," said Cst. Chris Hipolito, via video conference from British Columbia.

"It was five in the morning and he was wide awake."

Hipolito said that the door was ajar when they arrived at the unit and saw Wifladt and Digness lying in the unit's hallway.

Conflicting memories

Cpl. Chris Picknell said he arrived on the scene and took photos with his iPhone before checking one of the men's bodies for injuries.

Picknell said he moved a sword away from Wifladt's body and put it near a smaller sword, so that it would be easier for paramedics to get to the men.

Cst. Ryan Bennett remembered leaving the unit to help first responders who were carrying a man on a spine board. Bennett said he only remembered the swords being "in close proximity" to each other.

Bennett said that he saw a man lying "face down" on the floor; Hipolito said both men were "laying on their sides."

Hipolito said that Picknell showed him a "spot on one male's body."

Hipolito said they found the spot unusual.

"He couldn't understand, and I couldn't understand, at the time," said Hipolito.

It was a three-inch spot on a white undershirt that looked like blood, but when police moved the shirt, there was no obvious source of the bleeding, Hipolito said.

"It still sticks out in my mind," said Hipolito.

Concerns of contaminated crime scene

Defence lawyer Jay Bran asked the officers if they wore protective shoe covers as they walked through the scene.

All three said they didn't.

He also asked if it was possible they grabbed the railings of the building as they walked inside.

Bran later told CBC that he wanted to hear if officers were being careful not to contaminate the crime scene.

The effect that the officers' presence had on the scene could be relevant if the Crown brings forward DNA evidence in later days.

Follow CBC's coverage of the Denecho King trial:

Emotional crowd

Sobs and sniffles were heard at times in court during the police testimony.

As Hipolito spoke, one woman began to make sounds at the back of the courtroom, and was hushed by sheriffs.

"This is so hard to go through," she said, in response.

King wore black, silver and red trainers, black dress pants, a navy shirt. He had a chain connecting his ankles.

The trial continues Friday.