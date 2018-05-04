RCMP investigator final witness to testify as Denecho King trial nears completion

The judge who will decide whether Denecho King is guilty or not guilty has heard all the evidence he is going to hear.

King, 25, is on trial for murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with a grisly attack in a Yellowknife apartment in the early hours of Dec. 14, 2014.

On Thursday afternoon, King's lawyer told Justice Andrew Mahar the defence is not calling any witnesses. That means King himself is not going to testify, which is not unusual in trials where the defence feels the Crown has failed to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The last witness to testify in the case was the RCMP officer in charge of investigating the death of John Wifladt and the severe injury of his best friend, Colin Digness. The two were found barely conscious and bleeding heavily in Digness' unit at Sunridge Place Apartments.

During cross-examination of Sgt. Brandon Humbke, King's lawyer suggested the RCMP were fixated on King early in the investigation and ignored other potential suspects.

"Once the name Denecho King came into this investigation, he was the only person the investigation focused on," Jay Bran suggested while questioning Humbke.

Bran noted the day after the attack, the RCMP searched Digness' Facebook page and found a photo of Digness in what Bran described as a "ninja pose" with two of the decorative swords used in the attack.

"We heard you say yesterday that Mr. King was the only suspect and person of interest. Is it your evidence that this person holding these swords in this manner was not a suspect?" asked Bran.

"Yes," responded Humbke, saying there was no evidence to indicate that Digness had any role in the attack.

Machete attack could have explained security video, says defence

Digness suffered a fractured skull, broken facial bones and multiple cuts to his face, eye and abdomen. He underwent emergency surgery in Yellowknife and was medevaced to Edmonton where he underwent additional surgeries. During the trial, Digness testified he does not have any recollection of what happened during the attack. He said he had blacked out from excessive drinking hours earlier.

"Was it ever discussed if it was possible Colin Digness and John Wifladt got into a fight and injured each other?" asked Bran.

"That didn't make sense with the evidence we had," said Humbke.

Video footage taken inside the Northern Lites Motel lobby just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2014. It shows King raising his arms and swinging them back down again. (Evidence)

Bran suggested one of the things that caused investigators to become fixated on his client was a security video in the Northern Lites Motel shortly after the attack, in which King swings his arms like he's swinging a bat. The person he was talking to testified King said he had been in a fight with two men.

Bran said police knew from a newspaper clipping they had gathered that King had been released a few weeks earlier from jail after serving time for what Bran described as "swinging a machete."

According to the agreed statement of facts King signed in pleading guilty to aggravated assault in that case, King suddenly became angry while smoking crack cocaine and playing video games in a home in Fort Providence. The man he was with blocked the first swing of the machete with the sole of his shoe, but as he tried to flee, King hacked at his forearm, leaving a deep wound 10 centimetres long.

King, who was on probation at the time after being convicted of assault causing bodily harm, was sentenced to 28 months in jail and two years probation.

Bran suggested King could have been recounting that incident in the video.

Lawyers for both sides are scheduled to give their closing statements in the case on Friday.