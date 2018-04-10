Denecho King murder trial underway in Yellowknife

On the first day of a Yellowknife murder trial the Crown prosecutor said he has no direct evidence of what happened the night a man was killed more than three years ago in a city apartment building.

In December 2014, John Wifladt was killed and Colin Digness seriously injured at the Sunridge Apartments in Yellowknife. Both men were discovered on the building's third floor. Wifladt died in hospital and Digness was medevaced to Edmonton.

Denecho King was charged months later with second-degree murder and aggravated assault in relation to the incidents. His trial began Monday.

Drinking before Ndilo party

Crown prosecutor Alex Godfrey told the court on day one of the trial that he intends to weave together testimony of several witnesses who were in contact with King on the night of the attacks.

Three witnesses testified on Monday. One of those witnesses was John Wifladt's brother, Tommy Wifladt, who said John and Digness had been drinking at the Black Knight pub and Gold Range hotel bar before John suggested they go to a party in Ndilo.

Tommy said he declined and went home, marking the last time he would see his brother alive.

Other witnesses recounted the Ndilo party, describing a fight between an intoxicated John Wifladt and another man before other party-goers broke it up.

According to the agreed statement of facts, a cab driver picked up Wifladt and Digness in Ndilo at around 4 a.m.

The driver said the two were intoxicated and talking about the confrontation at the party during the drive. The driver added Wifladt wanted to continue to his home, but only had $3, so he went up to Digness' apartment instead.

Godfrey says he expects an expert will testify King's DNA was found on handles of weapons used in the attack.

He also said other witnesses will talk about King that evening — they will describe how he was involved in a violent incident earlier in the night before Wifladt was killed and Digness injured.