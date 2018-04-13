Survivor says he has no memory of alleged attack as Denecho King trial continues

The survivor of a bloody attack in his Yellowknife apartment said Thursday that he has no memory of it.

Colin Digness testified during the fourth day of the trial of Denecho King, the 25-year-old charged with murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with the attack.

Digness said he was drinking heavily at home on Dec. 13, 2014, the day leading up to the attack. When he ran out of alcohol, he attempted to get more from two liquor stores and two bars, but was denied service each time because of his intoxication.

He said he ran into his best friend, John Wifladt, after getting cash from a bank machine in downtown Yellowknife. He told him of his failed attempts to get alcohol.

"John said: 'Try the Black Knight,' that's where he was going," said Digness. "John and I ordered Guiness and the bartender actually served me. John was telling me a story and I was drinking the beer and I zonked out."

Digness said his next memory is waking up in an Edmonton hospital. He had been flown there after undergoing emergency surgery in Yellowknife.

3 decorative swords

Earlier in the day, the prosecutor detailed the wounds Digness suffered: a fractured skull, broken facial bones and multiple cuts to his face, eye and abdomen. Wifladt was found unconscious and later died in hospital.

Digness was in hospital in Edmonton for 20 days, where he underwent surgeries to his eye, face and skull. He then returned to the Yellowknife hospital to continue his recovery.

A lot of the questioning during the day focused on three decorative swords Digness had bought from a downtown smoke shop and had on a display rack in his living room. One of the swords was found on the floor beneath Digness by a neighbour, the first to arrive on the scene.

At the start of the trial, the prosecutor said a DNA expert will testify that King's DNA was found on the murder weapon.

During cross-examination, King's lawyer, Jay Bran, suggested the bloody scene was the result of a drunken playfight between the two friends.

"Is it possible you and your friend John were playing with those swords the night you got injured and, tragically, your friend died of his inujuries?" asked Bran.

"No," responded Digness.

"Wouldn't it be more accurate to say you hope that didn't happen?" countered Bran before the prosecutor objected, pointing out that Digness had repeatedly said he had no memory of the incident. The judge upheld the objection.

The trial continues tomorrow.