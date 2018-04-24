The defence lawyer in Denecho King's murder trial continued to focus his questions on the steps paramedics took to avoid contaminating the crime scene.

At the start of King's trial, the prosecutor said a DNA expert will testify that King's DNA was found on the murder weapons, believed to be two decorative swords.

They were found with blood on them, lying on the floor of the apartment where the two men were attacked.

A witness testified earlier that King was in the same apartment building shortly before the attacks in the early morning hours of Dec. 14, 2014.

One of his hands had been cut earlier that night when he punched a door in a rage.

PREVIOUS STORY | Paramedic testifies about trying to save John Wifladt's life at Denecho King trial

On Monday, King's lawyer Jay Bran asked paramedics if they covered their footwear with booties or changed the surgical gloves they were wearing before entering the apartment. None of them did.

The paramedics testified that the apartment appeared as though a party had been taking place, with an odour of alcohol in the air and empty beer cans on the kitchen counter.

John Wifladt was lying on the floor just inside the door with a coat rack across his body. Colin Digness was on the floor further into the apartment with gashes in his head and his abdomen and a badly damaged eye.

Marcus Watt, one of the paramedics who attended Digness, testified "as I was talking to him, he would open his right eye and track you, but he wasn't alert. He wasn't answering questions."

Both Watt and his partner, Adam Chartrand, noticed the swords a metre away from Digness. The blade of one was bent.

Bran showed Chartrand two crime scene photos that showed the swords in different positions, and asked if he saw anyone move the swords.

"I did not see anybody do that," said Chartrand.

Another photo showed a piece of clothing under the handle of one of the swords.

"Did you place that piece of clothing under the sword?" asked Bran.

"I don't recall removing any clothing," he said, but added that he did cut Digness' clothing open to check for wounds.

Other photos revealed that scissors Chartrand had used to cut open Digness' clothes were left behind on the floor of the apartment, along with a pair of surgical gloves, a Ziploc bag, and what Bran described as a plastic medical bag.

Wifladt later died in hospital.

Brother ordered to back of court

Just after a break was called in the trial on Monday, a supporter of King's called to him from the back row of the courtroom.

"I was banned from the front seat, bro. You could ask the judge if you like," he said.

Just before court resumed, Bran walked up to a court sheriff and asked, "Who's in charge of security for this room?" The sheriff told him the RCMP was.

When court resumed, Bran addressed Justice Mahar.

"I understand a family member was told where he could sit and where he could not sit ... My understanding was my client's brother was told he could not sit in the front row."

Mahar declined to intervene, saying courtroom security is up to the RCMP.

Bran persisted.

"It is simply unfair for this court to essentially be controlled by the RCMP and for them to tell members of the public where they can and can't sit."

As the discussion was coming to a close, King's brother got up from his seat at the back of the courtroom and took a seat in the front row.

The trial is expected to continue for another two weeks.