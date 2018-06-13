Three candidates vying to be next Dene National Chief

Three candidates have been confirmed for the upcoming election to be the next Dene National Chief.

Richard Edjericon, Eileen Marlowe and Norman Yakeleya are running for the position, according to a news release from election officer Lynda Comerford.

Edjericon is a former Yellowknives Dene First Nation chief for Dettah and chaired the Mackenzie Valley Environmental Impact Review Board.

Marlowe has been involved with the Akaitcho Treaty 8 Tribal Corporation.

Yakeleya is a former Sahtu MLA from Tulita and announced his candidacy earlier this week.

Chief Bill Erasmus announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking re-election. He was first elected to the position in 1987.

According to Comerford, the election will take place during the 48th Dene National Assembly at West Point First Nation, near Hay River. It is expected to take place from Aug. 20-22, with the election happening on Aug. 22.

Erasmus will remain as national chief until the assembly.

The next chief will serve for three years, according to Comerfeld.