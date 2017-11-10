Well-known Dene artist Archie Beaulieu has died.

Beaulieu, a member of the Tlicho First Nation, was acclaimed for his colourful paintings depicting northern life and Dene culture and folklore.

A family member confirmed to CBC that Beaulieu died late Thursday night. He had been battling cancer.

"Archie considers his art a continuation of his Aboriginal culture, passed down to him by his grandmother," according to his bio on the N.W.T. Arts website.

This image, by Dene artist Archie Beaulieu, was part of a children's book about the legend of Yamǫǫ̀zha. (Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre)

Beaulieu has had his paintings sell for $5,000 or more.

"His work has been shown worldwide at numerous shows and exhibits and can be found in the collections of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and Pope John Paul II."

A still image from a video about the legend of Yamoria and the giant wolverine. The animation is based on paintings by Beaulieu. (Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre/Cogent/Benger Productions)

According to the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre, Beaulieu was born in Behchoko in 1952 and had five children.

"Beaulieu is a Tlicho artist widely known for his abstract, fluid painting style and his rich use of symbols," the museum's website reads.

"He draws inspiration from many sources, including his grandmother's stories, northern landscapes and his dreams."