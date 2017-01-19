A woman has been arrested after police seized a sizeable quantity of what appears to be marijuana on its way into the community of Deline, N.W.T., on Tuesday, according to an RCMP news release.

According to the release, Deline RCMP conducted a "targeted investigation" after receiving information that an adult female was flying into Deline with drugs in her possession. Police then identified the woman at the airport and conducted a search, seizing approximately 110 grams of what is believed to be marijuana.

The woman was then arrested and released. She is scheduled to appear in court March 14 in Deline.

RCMP did not identify the woman in the news release.

In the release, Deline RCMP ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to call (867) 589-1111, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at nwtnutips.com, or by texting "nwtnutips" to 274637.