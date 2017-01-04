The victim in of an alleged murder in Deline just before Christmas was a respected elder, and the adoptive mother of the man accused of killing her.

Irene Tetso was found dead in a home in the community on Dec. 23. Police immediately regarded the death as suspicious and ordered an autopsy. They did not identify the victim, only saying the victim was 65 years old.

Her identity became public on Tuesday, when 31-year-old Jonathan Tetso made his first court appearance on a charge of second degree murder.

Irene Tetso is the widow of former Deline chief John Tetso. She is widely respected in the community and was known for willingly sharing her traditional skills, according to a relative. Family and friends gathered for her funeral on Monday.

Jonathan Tetso remains in custody. At his brief appearance in court in Yellowknife, his case was adjourned to Jan. 31.

Jonathan Tetso has a limited criminal history. He was found guilty of assaulting a peace officer in 2010 and assault in 2012. Last June, he broke windows at two houses in the community, was convicted of mischief, and was ordered to pay almost $1,500 in restitution.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on January 31 in Yellowknife.