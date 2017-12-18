A man from Deline, N.W.T., accused of murdering his adoptive mother just before Christmas last year, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of manslaughter.

Jonathan Tetso entered the plea in a Yellowknife courtroom Monday morning.

He admitted in court to killing the respected elder a year ago.

The 65-year-old Irene Tetso, who had adopted the accused, was found dead in a home on Dec. 23, 2016. At the time, police immediately regarded the death as suspicious and ordered an autopsy.

The victim was the widow of former Deline chief John Tetso. She was widely respected in the community and was known for willingly sharing her traditional skills, according to a relative.

Accused remains in custody

The accused Tetso has been in custody since being charged with second degree murder shortly after Irene Tetso's death.

The accused has a limited criminal history. He was found guilty of assaulting a peace officer in 2010 and assault in 2012. In 2015, he broke windows at two houses in the community, was convicted of mischief, and was ordered to pay almost $1,500 in restitution.

Tetso's sentencing hearing is scheduled to be held in Deline from July 4 - 5.