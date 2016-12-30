Police have charged a 31-year-old Deline man with second-degree murder, following the death of a woman in the community last Friday.

According to an RCMP news release, Jonathan Tetso has been charged with killing a 65-year-old woman. Police did not release the victim's name, citing the Privacy Act.

"In the evening hours of December 23, Deline RCMP responded to a call for service," the release read. "Upon attending the scene, RCMP found a deceased female.

"Her death was deemed suspicious and an autopsy was performed."

Tetso will appear in court in Yellowknife on Jan. 3.