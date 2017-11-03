The Deline Got'ine government expects to have a Justice Council — the Dene K'a Dats'eredi Ke — up and running next month, and is looking for three "reliable, responsible and qualified" members to sit on it for a four-year term.

"It's exciting," says Cathy Taylor, justice manager for the Deline Got'ine government. Taylor says the independent Justice Council is new and part of the Deline self-government implementation. It's designed to play an important role in resolving internal government disputes, among other functions, she said.

Taylor said council members will provide legislative support services, and handle complaint or dispute inquiries. If members of the council come to believe a law is not working, they will be able to propose changes to leaders, and "take it back to the community and do a public consultation."

New council does not replace existing justice committee

Taylor said that before the self-government agreement, "there's always been a community justice committee ... doing crime prevention activities." The community justice committee, with its restorative justice approach, will continue for now to run alongside the new Justice Council, Taylor said. But eventually, the leadership would like to amalgamate the two.

People wanting to apply to sit on the Justice Council don't have to live in Deline or be part of Deline First Nation, but there is a preference for a background in justice or education.

"We're hoping to get at least one or two people that have the legal background, or even lawyers," Taylor said.

"It's really an important role, they'll have to understand our law, which is Dene law, traditional knowledge and the restorative justice theories and models."

Each member will be paid an honorarium and must be able to travel to Deline. They will report on their activities at the annual community gathering.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 17.

"It's something new we're starting from scratch. It's challenging. It's important for our government," Taylor said.

"So we're really focusing on this right now and our priority is to get that Justice Council going."