It took a lot of work — and a lot of fundraising — but a hockey team from Deline, N.W.T., has made it to Whitehorse this weekend for its second chance to win the city's annual tournament featuring Indigenous players.

Most of the Deline Braves, which consists of 17 players from Deline, drove 24 hours — much on winter roads — to get to Yukon.

It's the 40th Annual Kilrich Building Centres Yukon Native Hockey Tournament, a milestone for the all-Aboriginal tournament that involves 43 teams playing in six divisions.

Teams have come from the N.W.T., Yukon and Northern B.C..

Orlena Modeste, who manages the Deline Braves, says the team goes to a lot of hockey tournaments around the Northwest Territories, but doesn't always get the chance to get outside of it.

She says they have fans no matter where they go.

"We have so much great friends in Deline and all over — every community we go to," Modeste said. "We always have the best fans when Deline plays. So with their support our players play good as well. So I'm really happy about that."

The 2016 Deline Braves. This year's team is hoping for gold at the 40th Annual Kilrich Building Centres Yukon Native Hockey Tournament. (Deline Adult Sports/Facebook)

While the team did compete in the Yukon tournament last year, this is the first time it's been able to send a full squad.

And after finishing fourth previously, Modeste says winning the B Division isn't out of reach for the N.W.T. team.

"They're a really good team," she said. "They've been playing together for the past couple of years and they worked really hard for the past years in playing together as a good team."

The Deline Braves played the tournament's very first game Friday morning and beat the Whitehorse Chiefs 5-0. They lost 7-4 that afternoon to the KDFN Front Street Warriors.

Still a great start to the weekend, Modeste says.

"We're hoping that we can win the tournament and yeah, we have some really good players and we're happy to be here," she said.