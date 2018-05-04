Police seize cash, suspected drugs in Deline, N.W.T.

RCMP in Deline, N.W.T., say they seized cash and what is suspected to be drugs from a man on Thursday.

According to a news release issued Friday afternoon, the 43-year-old man allegedly had more than 50 units of hashish and 35 marijuana cigarettes, as well as a significant sum of Canadian currency on him.

He has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance and released on conditions.

His first court date is scheduled for July 16 in Deline.

RCMP is asking anyone with information related to the investigation to call 867-589-111 or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, nwtnutips.com or text nwtnutips to 274637.