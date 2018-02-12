A man who didn't show up to a court appearance Tuesday for child porn charges has been found.

Delbert Wright, a resident of Hay River, was scheduled to give a plea to charges of possession and sharing child pornography in N.W.T. Supreme Court in Yellowknife.

Defense lawyer Michael Hansen confirmed to CBC he was located that evening and sentenced to two years in jail and three years probation on Friday afternoon.

RCMP charged Wright in January 2017 for crimes he allegedly committed between January and June 2016.

Crown prosecutor Levi Karpa told CBC Wright is not facing any extra charges stemming from his missed court appearance.