Defence lawyer suggests risk assessment didn't consider key factors in Cody Durocher case

A psychological assessment of a man who is the subject of a dangerous offender application failed to take into account key factors that influenced the man's behaviour, a defence lawyer suggested on Wednesday.

The prosecutor has applied to have Cody Durocher declared a dangerous offender. He has been convicted of four sexual assaults. A psychologist who assessed Durocher concluded he is at a very high risk of committing more crimes if released.

Durocher's lawyer, Jennifer Cunningham, asked the psychologist why her report on Durocher did not mention the long stints he spent in solitary confinement while serving time at the Peace River Correctional Centre.

Durocher, 33, served time at the Alberta facility between 2010 and 2013.

Focus was on risk to re-offend, says psychologist

The psychologist, Dr. Theresa Van Domselaar, said she didn't recall "specifically" asking Durocher about his experience in solitary confinement or ask him much about his Indigenous background.

Van Domselaar said her interviews with Durocher were aimed at eliciting information for a series of psychological tests aimed at gauging his risk to re-offend.

She agreed that being held for long periods of time in solitary confinement without access to rehabilitative programs would provide Durocher with "no platform to build on."

"There's been not only no platform to build on, there's been the opposite," Cunningham responded.

The defence lawyer also noted that, during his years in prison, Durocher had access to only one culturally appropriate program — an Indigenous healing program. Durocher is a member of the Dene Tha' First Nation.

A federal prison official previously testified that it has been only within the last few years that federal prisons have begun offering rehabilitative programs tailored to Indigenous inmates. Durocher recently dropped out of a high-intensity program for sex offenders, but has enrolled in a new version of the program geared toward Indigenous offenders.

Offender grew up with violence, abuse

According to information in Van Domselaar's report, Durocher's experience growing up is similar to many Indigenous people serving time in prison.

His mother attended residential school. His grandparents were among the thousands of Indigenous people taken from their birth parents and adopted out as part of the Sixties Scoop. His father drank daily and his parents often argued, with the confrontations sometimes becoming physical.

Durocher said he was sexually abused several times as a child. While he was growing up, three relatives committed suicide and another was stabbed to death.

Van Domselaar agreed that Durocher has no mental health issues, cognitive impairment or substance abuse issues that would prevent him from benefiting from rehabilitative programs.

A psychiatrist who examined Durocher is expected to testify at the hearing on Thursday.