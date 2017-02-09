Yukon conservation officer services is being criticized for not helping a deer that became stranded on the Yukon River ice in downtown Whitehorse on Tuesday and then died.

Kirby Meister, the services' acting director, said one of his officers saw a video that showed a dog chasing the deer out onto the frozen river Tuesday near the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre.

A popular walking trail runs along the river there.

After the deer laid down on the ice for an extended period of time a number of onlookers became concerned and called conservation officers.

"It was alive, it was trying to get up, it was trying to get out of the water," said Keighlan Gustus, who said she was one of the callers. "There was also a fox that was trying to get at it, that it was trying to get away from.

"When I phoned into the conservation, they just gave me the old yup, we've heard about it, somebody's been contacted," she said.

"If somebody cared about it you'd think they'd be out here right now looking at the situation, trying to assess a solution or something."

Kirby Meister says conservation officers try to be as hands off as possible when they're dealing with wildlife. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Meister said conservation officers did go to the scene, but decided to wait and see if the animal could leave under its own strength.

He said the deer was never in the water and officers try to be as hands off as possible with wildlife.

"At dark nothing had changed, the deer was still bedded on the ice," Meister said.

"The decision was to go back in the morning. If the deer was still present after the night then that would indicate to us that maybe something more was going on that's not visible, with the deer. When officers arrived just after daylight this morning, they unfortunately found that overnight the deer had died," he said Wednesday.

Meister said the officers were acting in the best interest of the deer and that dogs should be kept on a leash at all times. He added people should never walk out onto dangerous ice.

Gustus does not accept the position that nature should have been left to take its course in this instance.

She said the deer's plight was human caused and humans should have rescued it.